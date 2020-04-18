Assam has already broken the chain of coronavirus infection: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam has already broken the chain of coronavirus infection with those in the state now testing positive are from quarantine centres, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

"We have already managed to break the chain of infection between the virus and the society. Most of those who have tested positive are from quarantine centres and so the chances of spreading the virus from them to the community are very less," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati when asked about the trend of infection in the state.

A total of 34 persons tested positive since March 31 but 32 of them had either taken part in the Nizamuddin congregation, got infected there or have spread it to their family members or those who came in close contacts with them.

Twelve of them, however, have been discharged from hospitals after they tested negative. "We hope to discharge a few more in a day or two. As of today, Assam is comparatively placed in a better position as far as the first wave of infection is concerned. Most of those who came back just before the lockdown was announced have already completed the quarantine without anyone testing positive. More than 72,000 people have finished the quarantine and nearly 14,000 more are still in quarantine. But we don't know what will be the situation once those who are still stuck in other states come back," Sarma said.

He said most of those who got in touch with the Assam government so far for financial assistance are stranded in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, West Bengal and Delhi.

Five districts, Morigaon, Golaghat, Nalbari, Dhubri and Goalpara, from where most of the COVID-19 positive cases were reported, have been declared as red zones by the Centre. Seven others have been tagged as non-hotspot districts.

Assam has so far tested 4,400 samples, of which 34 tested positive, 4,199 negative and reports of 167 are pending. Sarma said the state was placed in a better position as far as testing was concerned, compared to states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. "We have tested 121 samples per 10 lakh people as of today. The figure is better than Uttar Pradesh (106), Jharkhand (96), Bihar (77), Mizoram (76) and Bengal (42).