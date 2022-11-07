Assam hill town shuts educational institutions after over 300 dengue cases, three deaths

The administration in Assam's hill town of Diphu has closed all educational institutions for five days as a preventive measure following the detection of over 300 dengue cases and four deaths due to dengue.

The health department has launched house-to-house surveillance and carried out tests on those suffering from fever in order to detect dengue, provide medical help, and prevent the spread of the disease.

M S Lakshmipriya, director of National Health Mission, Assam visited Diphu on Sunday to take stock of the situation following which a decision was taken to shut all schools, anganwadi centres, colleges, and other educational institutions till November 11.

"The main reason behind the spread of the virus is dumping of garbage and storage of water. So it has been decided to take up a community-level strategy in which people are being encouraged to take up cleaning drives in and around their houses. Mosquitos breed in the water stored in buckets, coconut shells, discarded tyres etc. So we are trying to reduce the source of mosquito breeding," she told reporters at Diphu in central Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Sources said as the hill town is witnessing a crisis of water due to the dry season, residents have started storing water, and this could be one of the reasons for breeding of dengue mosquitos.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease that gives patients symptoms such as high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, among others. Some other districts in Assam, including Guwahati, are also witnessing dengue cases.