Assam imposes night curfew till May 1 following a spike in Covid-19 cases

A spike in Covid-19 positive cases in Assam has prompted the state government to impose night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am from Tuesday till May 1. The government also warned of strict action against violators.

The order issued by Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah prohibiting individual movement during the period will come into effect immediately.

The order, however, exempted those involved in emergency government services from the purview of the curfew.

It exempted all those working with government, public corporations, health and family welfare services, medical establishments, civil defence, fire and water emergency services, sanitation and district public administration.

Among others who were exempted included those working in the pay and account office and electricity and transport sectors including all incidental services and activities that are essential for smooth modes of functioning of all public transport (such as handling of cargo, ticketing, air station, CFS, ICD freight etc.), disaster management and related and municipal services. Those under NIC, NCC services and other essential services will also be permitted on valid identity card. All working under police departments, prisons and as home guards have also exempt.

Judicial officials of courts of Assam, medical and paramedical staff, pregnant women and patients under treatment do not come under the purview of the night curfew.

Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations, ISBTs allowed to travel with valid ticket have also been exempted.

Electronic and print media person with a valid identity card can also move after the curfew.

There shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement transportation of essential and non-essential goods.

Movement of those in establishments such as shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment, banks, insurance offices and ATMs is permitted after the curfew.

"Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services, delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical

equipment through e-commerce will be allowed," said the order.

Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets and several other essential services have also been exempted.

The order, however, warned that any person violating the measures would be liable to be charged as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of IPC and other legal provisions.

Covid-19 surge

Out of the 73, 181 tests conducted on Monday, 3,137 tested positive increasing the total number of active cases to 17,764 in Assam. Kamrup Metro district (Guwahati) witnessed the highest of 1,153 cases followed by Dibrugarh (268) and Kamrup district (255).

The state's positivity rate stood at 4.29 per cent.

Kamrup Metro district administration issued an order for closure of all educational institutions including coaching centres after the number of daily cases crossed 1,000 on Monday.