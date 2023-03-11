Assam lawyer convicted for comparing judge to demon

The lawyer has been released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Mar 11 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 22:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Gauhati High Court has convicted a lawyer for criminal contempt for making derogatory remarks against a woman additional district judge by comparing her to a mythical demon.

A division bench comprising Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Devashis Baruah had passed the order on Friday, after the lawyer, Utpal Goswami, had pleaded guilty to the charge.

The lawyer had earlier filed a petition which was pending in the court of the additional district judge of Jorhat. He had made derogatory remarks about her attire and claimed she did not hear the advocates’ plea, tried to control the court and behaved like the mythical demon 'Bhasmasur'.

Also Read | 5 held in Assam for supplying SIM cards to Pakistani agents

Following this, the high court filed a suo motu case into the matter.

In an affidavit sought by the high court, Surana pleaded guilty to the charge and tendered his unconditional apology.

The high court then convicted the lawyer and released him on bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

"In view of the plea of guilty taken by the respondent/contemporary, we hereby convicted the respondent contemnor on his plea of guilty being taken as per the provision of Section 14 of the Court's Act, 1971," the order stated.

The matter will be heard again on March 20.

Gauhati High Court
Assam
India News

