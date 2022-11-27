Assam lifts restrictions on movement of small vehicles to Meghalaya after six days of tension

After six days of tension, Assam on Sunday lifted the restrictions on the movement of small vehicles to Shillong and the rest of Meghalaya, which was imposed following backlash to the firing on November 22.

Official sources said the restriction was lifted in view of no violent incidents in the past 48 hours and the Meghalaya government's assurance of security to the vehicles and residents from Assam.

"Vehicles are being provided escorts wherever necessary. And patrolling has also been improved in some stretches of the road between Guwahati and Shillong and some other vulnerable places," a police source said.

Tension gripped Shillong soon after five residents of Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills district and a home guard of Assam died on November 22 in firing by a team of Assam police and forest guards. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the police fired after the locals tried to attack them following an interception of a vehicle illegally transporting timber from neighbouring West Karbi Anglong district in Assam. Meghalaya Chief Minister, however, called it an unprovoked firing and "excess use of power" by the Assam forces.

Some vehicles with Assam registration numbers were attacked while some people from Assam were allegedly harassed by those staging protests against the killings at Mukroh. Following this, the Assam government imposed a travel restriction fearing an attack on its residents, although movement of trucks carrying goods remained normal. Additional central forces were deployed at Shillong, Jowai and some places in Ri-Bhoi district sharing the border with Assam.

Shillong and some other places in Meghalaya are favourite tourist places and those associated with the tourism industry on Friday made an appeal to restore normalcy fearing a serious impact on tourism.

Both Meghalaya and Assam governments moved the Union Home Ministry seeking a CBI inquiry into the killings. The Centre also agreed to the request but a formal notification for a CBI inquiry is yet to be made.