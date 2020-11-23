Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal mourns Tarun Gogoi's death

Assam lost efficient political leader: Sonowal mourns Gogoi's death

"He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple lifestyle and contributed profusely in strengthening democratic values in the country," Sonowal added.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal pays tribute to the mortal remains of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi at Gauhati Medical College Hospital in Guwahati, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Credit: Twitter/@sarbanandsonwal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal deeply mourned the death of former CM Tarun Gogoi who breathed his last on Monday.

In a statement, he said the people of Assam will always remember Gogoi's committed service and contributions to the state.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. With his death, the state has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader," he said.

"His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone. He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple lifestyle and contributed profusely in strengthening democratic values in the country," Sonowal added.

Gogoi, a veteran Congress leader, died at the age of 84 at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

He was a three-time chief minister of the state, a six-time parliamentarian and Union minister twice.

