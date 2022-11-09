Assam Madrasas asked to submit details by December 1, police verification of outside teachers mandatory

Assam police have asked all private Madrasas operating in the state to submit details to the secondary education department by December 1.

Police verification of the Madrasa teachers coming from outside the state has also been made mandatory.

A directive in this regard was given during a meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by the director general of Assam Police, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, officials of the secondary education department and representatives of at least five umbrella organisations of private Madrasas, in Guwahati.

The state police said a portal is being prepared for uploading the details and so the Madrasas have been asked to submit the details in written form till the portal is opened. The meeting decided that a distance of three kilometres should be maintained between two private Madrasas and a Madrasas must have at least 100 students. "Steps should be taken for the merger of the Madrasas situated within three kilometres," said a statement issued by Assam Police.

In September this year, a meeting was convened following the arrest of several persons including Madrasa teachers for their alleged associations with "jihadi organisations." Mahanta said the steps have been taken in order to ensure that the Madrasas are not used for unlawful and 'Jihadi' activities. Three private Madrasas were also evicted following the arrest of teachers on charges of links with terror organisations.

Mahanta had earlier said there are nearly 1,000 private Madrasas in Assam, some of which are not registered.

The BJP-led government had earlier closed down nearly 800 government-aided Madrasas in the state stating that religious education can not be allowed with public funding. The government also asked the state police to step up vigil against the private Madrasas in order to prevent the use of such institutions by unlawful organisations.

