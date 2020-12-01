Assam may mandate couples to state religion and income under 'Love Jihad' law

Following Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Assam has also said that it is planning a “love jihad” bill that will require the bride and groom to state their religion, income and profession in an official form, NDTV reported.

The government says that it is a move to empower brides against potentially deceptive grooms-to-be.

“Assam’s law is not against ‘love jihad’. It would be inclusive of all religions and would empower our sisters by bringing transparency...One will have to disclose not only religion, but earning source. Complete family details, education etc. Many a times even in same religion marriage we have found that the girl later finds that the husband is in an illegal business,” State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In October, Sarma, In a rally had said, “If the BJP comes to power again, we will take a decision that if any boy hides his religious identity and comments anything negative on Assamese daughters and women, he will face ruthless and rigorous punishment."

These developments come ahead of state assembly polls which will be held next year.

The draft of the law states that the bride and the groom will have to disclose their income, profession, permanent address and religion in a form a month before the wedding. Failing to do so legal action will be taken, Sarm added.

Last month, UP became the first state to have a law against religious conversion through deceit, force, allurement or any other fraudulent means or for the purpose of marriage.

Although the Ordinance nowhere uses the term 'love jihad', the BJP leaders have maintained that it is a law to prevent what they allege ''rising cases of Hindu girls being lured through fraudulent ways into marriage by Muslim youths''.

Madhya Pradesh drafted a bill to penalise ‘love jihad’ last week