Assam: Medical team stuck in Brahmaputra sandbar rescued

An 11-member medical team who were stuck in a Brahmaputra sandbar in Assam's Dibrugarh, was rescued on Sunday, officials said.

Personnel of the NDRF and SDRF brought back the team safely to Dibrugarh town, they said.

The team, which included doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and helpers, had gone to ‘Charkholia Sapori’ (sandbar) about five days ago for providing medical assistance to around 1,000 people.

While returning on Saturday evening, the boat carrying them lost its way and took refuge at another ‘sapori' in the middle of the river for the night, the officials said.

"They contacted the district administration last night. Rescue teams were dispatched on Sunday and they have now been brought back safely," one of the officials said.

All the medical team members are in good health, the officials added.