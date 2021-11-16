Assam, Meghalaya to settle inter-state border dispute at 6 locations by December 30

Assam, Meghalaya agree to settle border disputes by Dec

PTI, Guwahati,
  • Nov 16 2021, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 16:07 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma jointly address a press meet after visiting Lampi to check the Meghalaya-Assam border situation, at Koinadhara in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday announced that they would take necessary measures to settle interstate border disputes in at least six areas by the end of this year.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma said border committees set up earlier to hammer out solutions will submit their reports by November 30.

The two chief ministers visited a disputed site at Langpih in Kamrup district earlier in the day.

"The committees will present reports before their respective state governments, which will then talk to the stakeholders. After that, a clear picture will emerge and a final statement will be issued," Sangma said.

Sarma further explained that the two states have formed three committees each to settle problems at six out of 12 disputed sites in Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan and Hailakandi districts.

"In the first phase, we are looking to resolve problems at six places. Going by the spirit and pace, we are looking to issue a final statement by December 30," he added.

