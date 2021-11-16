Assam, Meghalaya to settle inter-state border dispute at 6 locations by December-end

Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday visited Langpih, one of the 12 disputed inter-state border areas together, took stock of the ground situation and hoped for significant development in the process to address disputes in six out of twelve such areas.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad K Sangma boarded a helicopter together in Guwahati and landed at Langpih Bazar and addressed a gathering comprising people in and around Langpih. Administration in West Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya and Assam's Kamrup district claims Langpih or Lampi as their territory.

The two states had in August set up regional committees to visit the disputed areas, talk to the residents and other stakeholders to find an amicable solution to the decades-long inter-state border disputes.

"We have given a timeline to the Regional Committees to send their reports on or before November 30. Consultation with stakeholders from our respective states will then follow to decide on the best course of action. We have identified six areas of differences out of the 12 to be taken up in the first phase and we are hopeful of completing this entire exercise by December 31," Sarma tweeted after the meeting.

The disputed areas have seen violence since 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state.

"It is a very complex issue, and people’s sentiment and emotions are involved, hence both of us agreed that together we have to find a way forward," Sangma said.

He stated that the people of the Langpih area have suffered in the last 49 years because of the differences that exist. The disputes in Langpih, however, would be discussed in the second phase.

The process to sort out the disputes gained momentum after a violent clash took place on the Assam-Mizoram border in November, in which six Assam police personnel were killed by their counterparts in Mizoram.

Assam also has border disputes with Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

