Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits COVID-19 facilities to enquire about patients

Assam min Himanta Biswa Sarma visits COVID-19 facility

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Apr 02 2020, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 14:20 ist
Himanta Biswas Sarma visits a hospital. Photo obtained from Twitter (@himantabiswa)

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) here to check the condition of a patient, with suspected symptoms of COVID-19.

After visiting the hospital, which has been turned into an exclusive COVID-19 facility, the minister said in a twitter post that the test result of the patient is awaited.

 

Assam has reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in Goalpara, taking the total to 16, with all the three persons having attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin West, he said in a separate tweet.

On Wednesday night, the health minister along with Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika, had visited Sonarpur civil hospital, another dedicated novel coronavirus facility - where three COVID-19 positive patients are being treated.

"Along with MoS @Pijush_Hazarika visited Sonapur Civil Hospital to enquire about the 3 #COVID19 patients here, and met doctors, he said in another tweet. 

 

