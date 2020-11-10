Assam-Mizoram border still tense; angry locals again block highway, rail tracks

The situation on the Assam-Mizoram border again turned tense on Tuesday with agitators at Lailapur in Assam's Cachar district resisting movement of trucks and those in neighbouring Hailakandi district blocking railway tracks to stop transportation of goods into Mizoram.

In a statement, superintendent of police, Cachar, Bhanwar Lal Meena said three trucks laden with essentials moved into Mizoram on Tuesday morning but after that local people of Lailapur stopped the movement of vehicles to the other side of the border citing security reasons. There has been no movement of vehicles from Mizoram side to Assam since last night, he said.

The administration on Monday facilitated movement of at least 21 trucks into Mizoram, while passenger vehicles also plied on the NH-54 connecting Mizoram with Assam and rest of the country. The vehicle movement was allowed after 12 days of blockade by local agitators.

This was done after the Centre instructed both the states to withdraw their police forces from both sides for deployment of central forces and asked Assam government to ensure that the highway bloackde was lifted.

Lailapur has remained on the boil since October 9 when more than 20 houses were set on fire allegedly by miscreants from Mizoram, who claimed the land as their own. Several persons were injured in the violence thereafter, and two schools were also bombed allegedly by miscreants from Mizoram.

The border dispute between the two states is a long problem. Assam says the boundary demarcated in 1933 notification should be maintained, while Mizoram insists that the same drawn in the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1875 should be the actual boundary. This stalemate triggered similar tension on the inter-state border in the past too.

At least 21 picketers of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) were arrested in neighbouring Hailakandi district, who blocked the movement of a freight train to Mizoram at Muhammadpur railway station under Lala police station on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi, Pabindra Kumar Nath said the picketers of KMSS were arrested after they put barricades on the railway tracks to stop the movement of Mizoram bound goods train in protest against alleged aggression by Mizoram.

Following this, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga took up the matter to the notice of Prime Minister's Office, Minsitry of home affairs, railway minister and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.