Assam, Mizoram not to deploy own forces in areas of conflict on border

Assam and Mizoram on Thursday resolved not to deploy their forces in the inter-state border areas where conflict took place recently.

The two states also agreed to take forward the process of dialogue initiated by the Centre and two Chief Ministers in order to remove tensions prevailing on the inter-state borders and to find a lasting solutions to the disputes through discussions.

This was stated in a joint statement issued after a meeting between ministers of the two states which was held at Aijal Club in Mizoram capital Aizawl. Assam agriculture and border area development minister Atul Bora, urban development department minister Ashol Singhal led the Assam delegation whille Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana and revenue Minister Shri Lalruatkima led the Mizoram team.

The meeting was held as per an instruction from home minister Amit Shah, which was issued following the gunflight between police of the two states on the inter-state border on July 26. Six Assam policemen and a civilian were killed while 41 others were injured in firing by Mizoram police in the inter-state border between Lailapur in Assam's Cachar district and Vairengte in Kolasib district of Mizoram.

Both the states claim the forest area as their own for decades and even engaged in conflicts several times in the past.

"Both the state Governments agree to maintain peace in the inter-state border areas and welcomed deployment of neutral force by the Government of India in this regard. For this purpose, both the states shall not send their respective forest and police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict has taken place between the police forces of the two states during recent times. This would include all such areas along the Assam-Mizoram border in the district of Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar in Assam and Mamit and Kolasib districts of Mizoram," said the joint statement.

The joint statement further said Mizoram government conveyed condolences for the loss of lives on July 26 and conveyed wishes for speedy recovery of those injured.

Representatives of Assam and Mizoram government also agreed to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in the border areas, the statement said.

The joint statement was signed by Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana and home secretary Vanlalngaihsaka and Assam minister Atul Bora and GD Tripathi, secretary, border protection and development.