Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi gets himself discharged from hospital against doctors' advice

Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi, who has been cleared of all UA(P)A charges by the Special NIA Court, on Friday got himself "discharged on request" from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) against the advice of the doctors.

The Raijor Dal chief signed the discharge slip and left on his own free will against medical advice, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sharma said.

"He has many medical issues like cervical spine injury and psychosomatic disorders. He is definitely not completely cured and he has left the hospital at his own risk," Sharma told reporters.

The hospital cannot stop anybody if they want to be discharged on request and similar is the case with Gogoi, he said.

"He should have stayed in the hospital for two or three more days. Our doctors should have examined him, evaluated his condition and then a decision on his release would have been taken by the medical board constituted to oversee his treatment," Sharma said.

Gogoi has left the hospital "of his own free will and the GMCH will not be responsible for any consequent health issues he may face due to his release," he said.

The Independent legislator, who left for his Sibsagar constituency during the day, said that he has left the hospital on request as he was very eager to meet the people who had elected him while he was still in jail.

"I was dying to meet the people of Sibsagar...so I had to leave the hospital on request," he said.

Gogoi was arrested on December 12, 2019 for his alleged involvement in the violent anti-CAA stir in the state. He was being treated at GMCH while in captivity.

The NIA was investigating two cases lodged against the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act activist and his associates at Chabua and Chandmari police stations.

The Special NIA Court on Thursday cleared him and his three associates of all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court had earlier cleared the activist and his two other associates of all charges in the other case.

Gogoi was the first person from Assam to get elected to the assembly from behind the bars.