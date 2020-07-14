Assam MLA wades through water to assist rescue efforts

Assam MLA wades through waist-deep water to assist rescue efforts

The MLA previously won applause for driving migrants home himself during the lockdown

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2020, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 18:08 ist
Screenshot: Twitter/Mrinal Saikia

Assam MLA Mrinal Saikia was spotted aiding people and rescuing livestock that were marooned due to the Assam floods.

According to reports, over 21 lakh people have been affected due to the Assam floods, which have impacted the lives of people in over 2,173 villages in 27 of the state's 33 districts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Khumtai saw his rescue effort going viral on social media.

“Flood is creating havoc in my constituency..we have been rescuing stranded people from interior places... Livestocks are very important for village economy. Today, I'm happy to save hundreds of stranded goats from many places," Saikia wrote on Twitter.

The politician is renowned for his engagement on the community level. He drove migrants back to their homes during the lockdown when some of them did not have the resources to hire private vehicles to go back.

Citizens have applauded the MLA for being proactive and driven. “That's why Mrinal is matchless. Really just unmatchable people's representative of Assam,” wrote a citizen from Golaghat.

