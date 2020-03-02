Assam NRC rejection slips from March 20

Come March 20, the authorities of Assam NRC will start issuing "rejection slips" to 19.06 lakh applicants, whose names were left out of final list released on August 31 last year.

This was informed by Assam government in the state Assembly on Monday during the Question Hour of the budget session, while replying to questions by Congress legilator Rekibuddin Ahmed.

Through the rejection slips, the rejected applicants would be informed the reason why their applicantion was rejected by the NRC authorities.

This will end the nearly six-month-long wait for the rejected applicants, who are required to challenge it in the Foreigner Tribunals within 120 days from the day of receiving the rejection slip.

The government informed that nearly 12% work for issuing speaking order was left and the rejection slips would be issued from March 20.

Although the state home department had earlier said the rejection slips would be issued soon after the release of the NRC final list, the process got delayed as the BJP-led government refused to accept the final list. It alleged that final list included names of many foreigners while genuine citizens were left out.