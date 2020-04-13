Assam: One more tests positive for coronavirus

Assam: One more tests positive for coronavirus, total rises to 30

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 13 2020, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 13:17 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 30, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Another person from Dhubri, related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, has been found COVID-19 positive, Sarma tweeted.

This is the third confirmed case from Dhubri with all being linked to the Tablighi event.

Among the 30 cases in the state, 29 including the one who died on April 10, are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi, an official said.

Golaghat has reported nine coronavirus cases, the highest in the state, four each from Nalbari and Morigaon, three each from Dhubri and Goalpara, two from Silchar and one each from Hailakandi, Kamrup (M), Kamrup, Lakhimpur and South Salmara.

The state has five testing laboratories at Medical College and Hospitals of Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Barpeta and at the Regional Medical Research Centre at Lahoal in Dibrugarh.

