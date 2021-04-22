Assam orders 2 crore Covid vaccines to inoculate persons below 45 free of cost

Assam has started placing orders for 2 crore Covid-19 vaccines in order to inoculate 1 crore persons between 18 and 45 years free of cost in government facilities following a spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

The decision was taken after the Centre widened the scope of its vaccination program to include persons over 18 years of age. The Centre has also allowed states to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers to vaccinate this age group.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that already orders for one crore vaccines have been placed to Bharat Biotech and the same would be placed quickly to Serum Institute of India, Pune. SII has fixed the price of one dose at Rs 400. Sarma said, "The vaccines will be free only in government health centres. Private hospitals will fix their rates."

Read | Ambulances in Bengaluru no more life-savers, only death bearers

Assam's population stands at about 3.25 crore.

Sarma said the state government would spend the money which people had donated during the first wave of Covid-19 last year. "People had donated about Rs 116 crores and it will be around Rs 118 crore after the interests. We have decided to spend the money to procure the vaccines and the rest of the money would be borne by the state government," he said.

The Covid-19 positive cases in Assam increased from 25 on March 21 to 1,665 on Thursday. The rate of positivity has also increased from 0.57 per cent two weeks ago to 2.68 per cent. The state reported five deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday.

Assam has vaccinated a total of 18.13 lakh persons aged above 45 years so far of which 3.65 lakh have received the second dose.