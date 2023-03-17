Assam paper leak: MIL exams rescheduled for April 1

Assam paper leak: Exams for Modern Indian Language subjects rescheduled to April 1

In addition to Assamese, the other MIL subjects are Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri, Hmar, Nepali, Mizo, Khasi, Garo, Karbi and Urd

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Mar 17 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 16:36 ist
Activists of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) protest against Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu after the question paper leak incident. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after the Class 10 state board exam of all Modern Indian Language (MIL) subjects, including English (IL), was cancelled following the leak of Assamese paper, the tests have been rescheduled to April 1, state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Friday.

In addition to Assamese, the other MIL subjects are Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri, Hmar, Nepali, Mizo, Khasi, Garo, Karbi and Urdu.

Students study English (in lieu) instead of MIL Assamese in Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

Also Read | Entire exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister after back-to-back paper leaks

Uploading a notification of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), which conducts the exams, Pegu said the tests for all MIL and English (IL) have been rescheduled to April 1 from March 18.

This is the second time that a test of the class 10 state board examination exam had to be cancelled and rescheduled.

The general science question paper of the examination had leaked on March 12, and the test scheduled on the next day was cancelled. The general science examination will now be held on March 30.

On Thursday night, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assamese paper has also leaked, and advised the SEBA to cancel the exam and reschedule it.

