Assam petroleum workers’ body decide to resume fuel transportation to Meghalaya

The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) on Friday decided to resume transportation of fuel to Meghalaya, which it has suspended the previous day, following assurance of security of tankers and crew from the neighbouring state.

The transportation of all types of fuels was stopped by the apex petroleum workers’ body in Assam following reports of attacks on vehicles from Assam in the aftermath of violence along the inter-state border killing six people.

"We have received assurance from the Meghalaya authorities that the safety and security of the tankers, our drivers and other staff will be ensured. But we have also told them that if any untoward situation happens, we will immediately stop the vehicles once again," APMU general secretary Ramen Das told PTI.

Among other conditions under which the transportation has resumed are that till the situation 'normalises' in Meghalaya, loaded tankers will not be sent after dusk, he said.

"Also, we won’t station any loaded tanker overnight in Meghalaya till the situation is better," Das added.

He said seven tankers with petroleum products have left for the neighbouring state from HPCL Betkuchi depot in Guwahati.

Das also said the Petroleum Dealers Association, Meghalaya, (PDAM) has also assured of its cooperation in ensuring smooth supply of fuel to the state.

In a letter to the APMU on Friday, the PDAM general secretary requested the workers’ body of Assam to resume the supply in view of the assurance given by the Meghalaya government.

"As always we assure to assist your Union and the Govt of Meghalaya if some untoward incident happens with the tanker crew," the letter said.

At least five vehicles from outside Meghalaya have been burnt down in different parts of the hill state since the violence on Tuesday, besides several cases of stone pelting being reported. No person has been hurt yet.

No damage was caused to any fuel-carrying tankers, but the APMU had decided to stop sending the vehicles on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

Two police vehicles were torched in Shillong after a protest was staged against Tuesday’s violence late on Thursday.

At various points to enter Meghalaya from Assam, including at Guwahati, Assam Police personnel on Friday continued barricades and advised people not to go inside the hill state in a vehicle bearing number plate from Assam.

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in the violence in West Karbi Anglong district along the inter-state border in the early hours of Tuesday after a truck allegedly transporting illegally-felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel of Assam.