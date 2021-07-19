Assam plans 'Population Army' and free contraceptives to control 'immigrant' Muslim population

After a push to link its two-child policy with welfare schemes for "immigrant" Muslims, Assam government is planning to supply free contraceptives in char (riverine) areas and raise a "Population Army" of 1,000 youths there in order to help them control population and popularise the concept of family planning.

Replying to questions by Congress MLA, Sherman Ali in the Assembly on Monday regarding the BJP-led government's policy to control population, particularly among the Muslims, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government would engage another 10,000 health workers like the ASHA workers, who would promote contraceptives to check population growth in the chars and thereby, "help Muslims tackle povery and the growing pressure on land".

The government also plans to engage 1,000 Muslim youths as "Population Army" to popularise the concept of family planning, he said. Assam has nearly 30 per cent Muslim population and many live in the chars.

Read | Beef will not be allowed in most urban centres in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Between 2001 and 2011, population growth rate among Muslims in Assam was 29 per cent, whereas it came down to 10 per cent from 16 per cent among the Hindus. This has resulted more poverty and immense pressure on land among Muslims in Assam. On the other hand, lifestyle of the Hindus improved due to decline in population growth. Their children are studying in better schools and colleges, many bought cars, many became doctors, engineers. But the pressure on land compelled many Muslims to settle in forests and government land resulting in conflicts. So, there is a serious need for population control among Muslims," Sarma said.

"Many Muslim girls have become mother of three-four children at the age of 18-19 years, many young and uneducated Muslim girls are falling prey to traffickers, who are forcing them into flesh trade in states like Kerala," he said.

The CM said aim of his government's move to control population among Muslims is to get them out of poverty, illiteracy, land crisis and improve their livelohood. "We have to make birth control devices like contraceptives available in the char areas. We have sanctioned nine colleges and I want at least another 10-15 colleges in char areas to push girls education," he said.

Soon after taking charge as CM on May 10, Sarma said the two-child policy that the Assam government passed in 2019 would be linked with some welfare schemes for the Muslims. This, however, invited criticism with many calling it his "polarisation tactics."

Sarma on Monday, however, tried to counter such criticism saying, "This is not anti-Muslim but anti-povery."