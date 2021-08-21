Assam police arrest 14 persons for social media posts supporting Taliban

Assam police have arrested 14 persons for "objectionable" posts on social media supporting the Taliban.

The 14 Muslim men, aged between 23 and 65 years, have been arrested from 10 districts, Darrang, Cachar, Kamrup, Barpeta, Dhubri, Hailakandi, South Salmara, Goalpara, Hojai and Karimganj districts.

Police sources said they have been arrested as they openly supported Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan administration in their social media posts. Most of the posts were in Facebook, said the police source.

"They were tracked down based on their social media posts and arrested by police in that locality," said a source.

"Police is keeping a close watch on social media and similar action would be taken against those found supporting the Taliban," said the source.

Police, however, has not yet shared the sections under which they have been arressted.