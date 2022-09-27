Assam Police arrest 25 PFI activists in fresh raids

Assam Police arrest 25 PFI activists in fresh raids

The highest number of 10 PFI activists were held in Goalpara

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Sep 27 2022, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 13:41 ist
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that his government has been urging the Centre to ban the outfit for allegedly creating an eco-system for terror activities. Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

Continuing its crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), Assam police on Tuesday arrested at least 25 leaders and members of the organisation in eight districts.

This took the total number of arrests to 36 since September 22.

The state police said the arrests have been made in eight districts: Goalpara (10), Kamrup (5), Dhubri (3), two each in Barpeta and Baksa, and one each in Udalguri, Darrang and Karimganj.  

Also Read — 80 PFI members detained across Karnataka after raids

"Fresh cases have been registered in different districts," the state police headquarters in Guwahati said. The districts have sizeable Muslim population.

On September 22, Assam police arrested 10 PFI leaders for their alleged efforts to foment communal tension by criticising government policies including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens, eviction of Muslim families in Assam, beside others.

Interestingly, the 10 leaders were arrested in connection with a case registered by the special operations unit of Assam seven months ago. They were taken into custody on a day the National Investigation Agency launched a crackdown against PFI across the country.

"They were indulging in whipping up the communal passion and sentiments of the religious minority by criticising every policy of the government with communal overtones which include the Citizenship Amendment Act. (CAA), NRC (National Register of Citizens) and D (doubtful) voters, the new state Education Policy, Cattle Protection Act,  extension of AFSPA, TET examination, Agnipath scheme, eviction in encroached government lands with a view to term these actions of the government as an attack on the Muslim community," Assam police said in a statement on September 22.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
NIA
PFI
India News
Himanta Biswa Sarma

What's Brewing

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

No time to be making enemies

No time to be making enemies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Tread with caution on telecom law

Tread with caution on telecom law

 