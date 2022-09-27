Assam Police arrest 25 PFI activists in fresh raids

Continuing its crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), Assam police on Tuesday arrested at least 25 leaders and members of the organisation in eight districts.

This took the total number of arrests to 36 since September 22.

The state police said the arrests have been made in eight districts: Goalpara (10), Kamrup (5), Dhubri (3), two each in Barpeta and Baksa, and one each in Udalguri, Darrang and Karimganj.

"Fresh cases have been registered in different districts," the state police headquarters in Guwahati said. The districts have sizeable Muslim population.

On September 22, Assam police arrested 10 PFI leaders for their alleged efforts to foment communal tension by criticising government policies including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens, eviction of Muslim families in Assam, beside others.

Interestingly, the 10 leaders were arrested in connection with a case registered by the special operations unit of Assam seven months ago. They were taken into custody on a day the National Investigation Agency launched a crackdown against PFI across the country.

"They were indulging in whipping up the communal passion and sentiments of the religious minority by criticising every policy of the government with communal overtones which include the Citizenship Amendment Act. (CAA), NRC (National Register of Citizens) and D (doubtful) voters, the new state Education Policy, Cattle Protection Act, extension of AFSPA, TET examination, Agnipath scheme, eviction in encroached government lands with a view to term these actions of the government as an attack on the Muslim community," Assam police said in a statement on September 22.