Assam police detains 11 for alleged links with Bangladesh terror group, Madrassa sealed

Assam: 11 linked with Bangladesh terror group detained

Special director general of police, law and order said the 11 persons have been detained from Morigaon, Barpeta, Kamrup Metro (Guwahati) and Goalpara districts

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar
  • Jul 28 2022, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 20:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police in Assam detained 11 persons including a Madrassa teacher from four districts on Thursday for their alleged links with fundamentalist groups, Al Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), based in neighbouring Bangladesh. 

Police also sealed a private Madrassa at Moirabari in central Assam's Morigaon district after a Madrassa teacher was allegedly found having links with operatives of the Bangladesh based terror outfit. 

Special director general of police, law and order, G P Singh said the 11 persons have been detained from Morigaon, Barpeta, Kamrup Metro (Guwahati) and Goalpara districts. "They are connected to Islamic fundamentalism having linkages with global terror outfits, AQIS & ABT. Jamiul Huda Madrassa building at Sahariagaon in Morigaon has been sealed, suspected of being a harbour/safe house/camp of the detained persons," he said in a tweet.

Singh said many electronic devices and incriminating documents have been seized from the detained persons. "Further investigation and operations are being carried out to unearth the linkages and the network," he said. 

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on Thursday that police have got strong evidence about link of the detained persons including financial transactions with operatives of the Bangladesh fundamentalist terror group.

 

Assam
India News
Terrorist
Himanta Biswa Sarma

