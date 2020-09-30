Assam police hiring scam: Congress seeks CM Sarbananda Sonowal's resignation

The Congress in Assam on Wednesday staged a protest against the recruitment "scam" in the state police, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for his alleged failure to meet his promise of "corruption-free Assam."

Police lathicharged Congress workers and detained several of them, who staged a protest in front of the state secretariat in Guwahati.

Leading the protesters, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora alleged that the leak of question papers before the written examination for the recruitment of 597 sub-inspectors in the state police on September 20 proved Sonowal's failure as Chief Minister and home minister.

"Sonowal promised corruption-free Assam before the 2016 Assembly polls. Now, this scam has proved how corruption is taking place even in his home department. If Sonowal is serious about his promise against corruption, let him order a judicial inquiry," Bora said.

The examination was cancelled and postponed after the question papers were found on social media platforms even before the examination started on September 20.

Police have arrested at least 19 persons so far in connection with the case and named a former DIG, PK Dutta as the prime accused. Dutta is absconding. The name of Dibon Deka, a BJP leader was also cited by the police.

Debabrata Saikia, senior Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly, also demanded Sonowal's resignation on moral grounds.

"After coming to power, the Sonowal government has been depriving eligible youths of the state by operating illegal syndicates pertaining to recruitment in various government departments and the sub-inspector recruitment scam was the latest example of this racket," Saikia said in a statement.

Refuting the allegations, Sonowal said an investigation was underway and whoever is found guilty would not be spared.

The alleged scam that surfaced ahead of the Assembly elections slated for early next year came as an embarrassment to the BJP-led government, which promised in 2016 to make Assam a "corruption-free" state.