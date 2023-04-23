Assam police issues notice to Congress leader Srinivas BV over Angkita Dutta's complaint

Assam police on Sunday issued a notice for questioning to the president Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, hailing from Karnataka, in connection with allegation of harassment levelled by Angkita Dutta, the now expelled president of Assam Youth Congress.

The notice served by additional deputy Commissioner, Guwahati police, Maitrayee Deka said that there are reasonable grounds for questioning and therefore asked Srinivas to appear before police at Dispur police station before 11am on May 2.

The notice said Srinivas would face arrest if he fails to appear before the police for questioning.

In her FIR lodged at Dispur police station on April 20, Dutta, who was expelled by Congress on Saturday for "anti-party activity," alleged that the Indian Youth Congress President had harassed her physically and mentally on several occasions. A case was registered under Section 509, 294, 341, 352, 354 and 506 of IPC along with Section 67 of Information Technology Act.

Dutta, daughter of former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Anjan Dutta, in a series of tweets made the allegations on Thursday before lodging the FIR.

Angkita became active in Congress after her father died in 2016. She became the vice-president of Assam Youth Congress (AYC) in June 2018 and was made the president in November 2021 after Kamrul Islam Choudhury, president of AYC quit. Angkita told television channels that Srinivas abruptly decided to hold the elections of AYC and did not give any importance during activities of the youth Congress.

The AICC on Saturday expelled Angkita after she reportedly failed to reply to a show cause notice served to her in connection with the matter.

Rejecting her allegations, the legal cell of IYC served a legal notice and filed a defamation case against Angkita. The legal notice said Angkita did not discharge her responsibilities ably and instead levelled allegations against IYC in-charge of Assam also.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday said police acted on Angkita's case as Congress did not take action on the allegations levelled by her.

Congress leaders in Assam, however, said Angkita was part of a conspiracy to "harass and damage" Srinivas's image as he is one of the "star campaigners" in Karnataka Assembly elections. They said Angkita was preparing to join the BJP soon and was in constant touch with Himanta Biswa Sarma.