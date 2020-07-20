Assam Police uses Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose to spread Covid-19 awareness

In an attempt to spread social distancing awareness, the Assam Police used a fun Bollywood twist.

Sharing a photoshopped image of Shah Rukh Khan in his signature arms-wide-spread pose with a mask on, the Assam Police wrote on their Twitter handle, “Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, 'Kabhi kabhi paas aane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai.' Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar! #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona,”

Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, "Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai." Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar! #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/m7PLnZRgJW — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 18, 2020

Earlier in April, the Mumbai police had also shared a clip from Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na on Twitter, for same reasons.

"@iamsrk wouldn't need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!" the tweet read.

The Nagpur Police had also attempted to create awareness about social distancing by quoting another Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Chennai Express.

Sharing a scene from the movie, where Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are sitting on either side of a bench, they tweeted, "Don’t underestimate the power of social distancing.”

As advised by the WHO, social distancing is an essential preventive measure against the novel coronavirus which has infected over 10 lakh people in India.