Assam records 111 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,672

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jun 03 2020, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 22:28 ist
Migrants wait in queues to receive rice being distributed by the Kamrup administration outside the Guwahati Railway Station during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Guwahti, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

As many as 111 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,672, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

While 51 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the afternoon, 60 people tested positive for the disease in the morning, the minister said.

The fresh cases were reported from Dhubri, Darrang, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Nagaon districts.

Dhubri accounted for 66 of the 111 fresh cases reported during the day, Sarma said.

There are 1,328 active cases in Assam. While 337 people have recovered, four died and three migrated out of the state, he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A total of 53 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday after they recovered from the disease, he added.

A repatriation flight carrying 37 passengers from Russia under the Vande Bharat Mission landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati well past midnight, an Airport Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said.

Earlier, 30 of the 155 passengers brought to Assam on a repatriation flight from Kuwait on May 29 had tested positive for COVID-19.

Altogether, 64 air travellers have tested positive for the disease so far since the resumption of flight operations on May 25.

Meanwhile, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has approved the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), Tezpur as an authorised COVID-19 testing centre.

Assam already has seven laboratories where samples are being tested and the DRL will be the eighth testing facility. Some samples are also being sent to laboratories outside the state.

Sarma had earlier said the state government's aim in June will be to reduce institutional quarantine and increase sample testing.

The number of cases in Assam has witnessed a steep rise since inter-state movement was allowed.

