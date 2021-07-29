Assam register murder case in firing by Mizoram police on the border

Assam police registered a case under several sections of IPC including 302 (murder) in connection with the firing by Mizoram police on the inter-state border on July 26.

Six policemen died and 41 others were injured in the firing on the border between Lailapur in South Assam's Cachar district and Vairangte in Kolasib district of Mizoram.

The case was registered on Wednesday at Dholai police station in Cachar district.

"Assam police has already prepared a picture gallery, which is being further updated, of Mizoram police personnel and civilian miscreants who fired at Assam police. They would be brought to law," said a statement issued by Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati.

The police announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of each of those involved in the killing of the Assam Police personnel in the firing.

Assam police also initiated steps for action against K. Vanlalvena, a Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, who had allegedly made "sensational statement indicating his active role in the conspiracy" leading to the killing of the Assam police personnel. A team of CID left for New Delhi on Wednesday for initiating legal action against the MP.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Mizoram police fired indiscriminately on a police team which had gone there and was holding talks with SP, Kolasib regarding alleged encroachment on forest land belonging to Assam. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, on the other hand alleged that Assam police team had entered Vairengte auto stand and fired at local residents who protested about their entry. Mizoram police retaliated for defence, Zoramthanga claimed.