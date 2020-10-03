Assam reports 1,632 new Covid-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Assam reports 1,632 new Covid-19 cases, 14 more deaths

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Oct 03 2020, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 23:28 ist
A health worker takes samples for Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests, as coronavirus cases surge across the city, in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam reported 1,632 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 more deaths on Saturday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

While the death toll increased to 735, the state witnessed higher recoveries at 1,813 for the third consecutive day, he said.

Three of the latest deaths were reported from Jorhat, followed by two deaths each in Kamrup Metropolitan and Nalbari districts, Sarma said.

Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Kamrup, Cachar, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur and Karbi Anglong also witnessed one death each, the minister said.

Assam has recorded 1,85,444 cases of Covid-19 so far, of which more than 45,000 have been detected in Guwahati.

There are 33,933 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 1,50,773 persons have recovered from the disease in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

 