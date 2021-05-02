Assam reports 2,385 new Covid-19 positive cases, 30 deaths on poll results day

More than 10% of the 23,818 persons tested for Covid-19 in Assam, turned out to be positive on Sunday when the results of the Assembly elections were declared.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday evening tweeted that 2,385 persons (10.01%) tested positive on Sunday, while 30 persons succumbed to the virus, which is the highest single-day death toll this year so far.

A total of 23 persons died due to the Covid-19 on Saturday.

On Saturday, a total of 54,002 persons were tested of which 3,453 (6.39%) tested positive. Sources said the number of tests on Sunday was less due to the counting of votes.

Kamrup Metro (Guwahati) district reported the maximum of 1,099 positive cases on Sunday followed by Tinsukia (181) and Dibrugarh (148). The recovery rate stood at 89.6 per cent, Sarma said.

The state at present has over 24,551 active positive cases. A total of 2,831 persons were discharged on Sunday, said the daily Covid bulletin released by National Health Mission, Assam.

Assam reported a spike in Covid-19 positive cases from March 25 and the rate of positivity has also increased from 0.57 per cent early April to 10.01 per cent on Sunday.