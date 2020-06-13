Assam reports 25 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 3,718

Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam, taking the state's tally to 3,718, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 10 are from West Karbi Anglong, five from Jorhat, three each from Baksa and Karbi Anglong, two from Dhemaji and one each Golaghat and Nagaon, the minister said.

Of the total 3,718 cases, 2,123 are active cases as 1,584 people have been cured and discharged from different hospitals of the state and three people had migrated out of the state, the minister said.

Eight people have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

On Friday, the state reported 263 positive cases including 195 late in the night, while 152 patients were discharged from various civil, district and model hospitals after being tested negative, he said.

Kamrup (Metro) has the highest number of positive cases, followed by Dhubri, Hojai, Golaghat and Nagaon.

Guwahati city, which falls under Kamrup (Metro), has more than 60 active cases, including an 11-month old child. The district administration has declared 36 areas in the city as containment zones.