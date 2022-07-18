Assam reports 27 Japanese encephalitis deaths in two weeks

Amid the destruction of lives, property and livelihood caused by floods, Assam reported 27 deaths caused by Japanese encephalitis (JE) in July so far.

State health department officials told DH that at least 170 cases of JE have been registered in July so far, with 27 deaths caused by the disease reported till July 15.

Most of the JE cases have been reported from Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Sonitpur districts in eastern Assam, and in Kokrajhar and Goalpara districts in western Assam.

JE is an infection of the brain caused by the Japanese encephalitis virus, and is spread mostly from pigs to humans through mosquito bites. High fever, severe headache, irritation, convulsions, and loss of consciousness are some of the symptoms of the infection.

June, July and August are the most common months when the infection rate increases, Assam reports JE cases every year during this period. In the past few years, more than 150 JE deaths have been reported in the state.

Although, in view of the recurrence of Japanese encephalitis every year, the state government began vaccination, but not all citizens have been inoculated. This has been causing the infection, and deaths, during the monsoons every year.

An official in the health department said that preventive steps and awareness programmes have been intensified in the vulnerable districts to prevent the Japanese encephalitis cases and deaths. “Besides, steps have been taken in order to ensure proper treatment facilities in the government hospitals,” the official said.