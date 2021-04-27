Assam reports 3,137 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

A retired IAS officer and a young journalist were among 15 deaths Assam reported due to Covid-19 on Monday as the total number of active positive cases rose to 17,764.

Parul Devi Das, who was the first woman IAS officer from Assam passed away at a private hospital on Monday afternoon after battling with Covid. Das retired as an additional chief secretary in 2010.

Ayushman Dutta, a 35-year-old journalist working with an English daily in Guwahati died in another private hospital in the evening. His family members and friends on Monday morning posted messages asking for plasma donors but the same could not be managed. He succumbed to the virus hours later. Dutta was also the founder of Eastern Beat Music Society and the organiser of the Guwahati International Music Festival, which became very popular over the years

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among many, expressed shock and condoled the death of both Das and Dutta. Gauhati Press Club president Manoj Kumar Nath and secretary Sanjoy Ray also condoled Ayushman's untimely demise.

The daily bulletin issued by National Health Mission, Assam said on Monday evening that 15 persons died in the past 24 hours across Assam of which eight were in Kamrup Metro district (Guwahati). Dibrugarh reported three deaths while two persons died in Barpeta district. Goalpara and Kamrup districts reported one death each.

Out of the 73, 181 tests conducted on Monday, 3,137 tested positive increasing the total of active cases to 17,764. Kamrup Metro district (Guwahati) witnessed the highest of 1,153 cases followed by Dibrugarh (268) and Kamrup district (255).

The state's positivity rate stood at 4.29%

Kamrup Metro district administration issued an order for the closure of all educational institutions including coaching centres after the number of daily cases crossed 1,000 on Monday.

A total of 828 persons were discharged on Monday after they tested negative.