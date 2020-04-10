Assam reports first COVID-19 death, cases tally at 29

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Apr 10 2020, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 09:51 ist
Representative image.

A 65-year-old man, who was tested COVID-19 positive days after he returned from Saudi Arabia died on Friday at Silchar Medical College Hospital in South Assam.

This is the first COVID-19 related death in Assam. 

The person, who had also taken part in the Nizamuddin congregation, tested positive on Tuesday (April 7).

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that the person, a resident of Hailakandi district, succumbed to the COVID-19 related complications at around 2 am on Tuesday. 

Sarma had earlier tweeted on Thursday that he was shifted to ICU as his oxygen saturation was decreasing. 

He was among the 27 persons, who tested COVID-19 positive after returning from Nizamuddin congregation. 

On Thursday, another person, who came in contact with a Nizamuddin returnee, tested positive in western Assam's Dhubri district, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 29 so far. 

