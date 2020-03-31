Assam reports first COVID-19 positive case, admitted in Silchar Medical College Hospital

Assam reported its first COVID-19 positive case on Tuesday with a 52-year-old man testing positive.

The man, whose condition is said to be stable is admitted at Silchar Medical College Hospital in South Assam. He hails from neighbouring Karimganj district.

"A 52-year person has been found positive for Coronavirus and is Assam's first COVID-19 positive patient. He is admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. His condition is stable," health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Sarma, however, did not disclose his travel history or any other details.

Sources said his samples were first tested in the ICMR-accredited laboratory in Silchar Medical College Hospital and was later sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune and both reports showed positive.

The health department is trying to trace his travel history and contacts for necessary action. Samples of more than 400 persons have so far been tested in the state but all were found negative.

Assam has started shifting other patients of three medical colleges in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar to private hospitals and use them only for COVID-19 cases.