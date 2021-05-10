Assam reports highest Covid-19 deaths, positive cases on Monday; CM says situation alarming

Assam on Monday reported 77 deaths and 5,803 new Covid-19 positive cases, which is the highest figures in a day since the pandemic hit the state last year.

The Covid-19 daily bulletin issued by the state health department said 8.04 per cent of the 72,197 tests conducted in the past 24-hours were found to be Covid-19 positive. This took the state's total number of active cases to 37,500.

Of the 77 deaths, Kamrup Metro district (Guwahati) topped the chart with 30 deaths. Kamrup and Dibrugarh districts reported 10 deaths each, Bongaingaon (4), three each in Golaghat, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts. Hojai, Tinsukia and Udalguri reported two deaths each, while one death each was reported in Jorhat, Karimganj and Soitpur districts during the past 24-hours.

Read: WHO designates Indian Covid variant as being of global concern

Kamrup Metro also reported highest new positive cases with 1,481 cases, followed by Kamrup Rural (486), Dibrugarh (392) and Nagaon (275).

The 77 deaths took the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Assam to 1,753 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,231 persons were discharged on Monday after recovery.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took oath on Monday said the situation is alarming given the fact that the state was witnessing about 5,000 new cases almost daily. Sarma said the first cabinet meeting on Tuesday will take some new measures to contain the spread of the virus and tackle the situation.

Assam's recovery rate stood at 86.38 per cent.