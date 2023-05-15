Assam Rifles airlifts 96 persons stranded near Myanmar border in Manipur

The Assam Rifles on Monday said 96 persons stranded near the Myanmar border in violence-hit Manipur were airlifted to a safe location.

The villagers were provided shelter in a camp of Assam Rifles at Phaisenjang village in Chandel district on May 4 when the ethnic clashes first erupted.

An MI-17 helicopter was used on Monday to airlift the people who had fled their homes, fearing attacks.

"Owing to the remoteness of the Assam Rifles camp and keeping the comfort of the locals in mind, air evacuation using AirForce MI 17 helicopters was considered inescapable. Security, medical, food, accommodation as also telecommunication needs for interaction with their kith and kin back home were met during their stay with Assam Rifles," said a statement issued by the Army on Monday.

Army and Assam Rifles were called in on May 4 when the violence first broke out in Churachandpur district and spilled over to several other parts of Manipur, including the worst hit Imphal valley. More than 128 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and helicopters have been pressed into service to bring normalcy. "All have been relentlessly engaged in area domination to ensure early restoration of complete normalcy," said the statement.

At least 71 people have died, more than 1,700 houses burnt down and over 35,000 people belonging to both the Kuki and the Meitei communities have been displaced due to the ethnic clashes since May 3. The violence started following a "solidarity march" organised by tribal students' organisations opposing a move to fulfil the demand for ST status for the majority Meitei community.

Even as efforts are underway to bring normalcy, tension prevails among the people who fear further flare-ups.