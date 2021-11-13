Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and son among seven killed by militants in Manipur

A colonel of Assam Rifles, his wife and eight-year-old son, and four jawans were killed in an ambush by insurgents on Saturday morning in Manipur's Churachandpur district, situated close to the border with Myanmar.

Four other jawans were also injured in the attack at around 11 am at Thinghat, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters (Churachandpur), police in Manipur said.

The convoy of Colonel Viplab Tripathi, the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles was attacked with an IED and then fired at indiscriminately, killing seven on the spot. The colonel was returning from a forward camp, official sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack. "Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness," PM Modi tweeted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh called the incident a cowardly attack and said it was extremely painful and condemnable.

Assam Rifles is a paramilitary force but operates under the defence ministry. It is largely used in counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast including in Manipur, where several militant groups are active. Security officials suspected the involvement of People's Liberation Army (PLA), a banned insurgent group in Manipur, although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Formed in 1978, PLA has been carrying out violence in support of its demand for "independent" Manipur.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said state police commando and paramilitary forces were on the job to track down the militants involved in the attack. "The perpetrators will definitely be brought to justice," he told reporters at Shija hospital in the state capital Imphal, where the injured jawans were rushed.

Militancy in Manipur

The annual report of the ministry of home affairs said although overall militancy related incidents came down in the Northeast, the situation in Manipur and Nagaland remained a cause for concern. Militants use the unfenced stretches of the border with Myanmar to flee to their hideouts after carrying out attacks.

In 2015, at least 20 soldiers were killed in an ambush by militants in Manipur, following which the Army had conducted an operation in their hideouts.

