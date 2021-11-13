Assam Rifles Commandant, others killed after terrorists ambush Army convoy in Manipur

Six persons were reportedly killed after terrorists ambushed an Indian Army convoy of a Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit in Singhat sub-division of Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

According to sources, Commanding Officer of the Assam Rifles unit, his wife, son and three soldiers reportedly died in the incident. A few others were injured. However, the Army has not yet issued any official confirmation.

Family members of officer along with Quick Reaction Team were in convoy.

The incident took place near Sehken village under the Behiang police station at around 10 am on Saturday.

More to follow...

