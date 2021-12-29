Assam Rifles conspire with village teacher to con aspirants, seek bribes

Some doctors and senior officers of the Assam Rifles have conspired with a village teacher to con young job aspirants from Bihar offering them jobs in the paramilitary force after seeking bribes, the CBI has claimed.

An FIR has been registered on Tuesday against Yashwant Kumar, a village teacher, who is accused of bringing youths for Assam Rifles’ recruitment and delivering bribe money to the officers. Senior officers and doctors are not yet named in the FIR, as they are yet to be identified.

According to the CBI, Kumar is a teacher of Jenhada village in Bihar’s Vaishali district and witnesses and voice call records have shown him as a “middleman/fixer” in league with some Assam Rifles’ senior personnel, including doctors.

The FIR has claimed that the teacher used to allegedly collect the bribe money on behalf of the officers and doctors from short-listed candidates. Audio clips purportedly providing details of money transactions and false promises have been seized by investigators.

Kumar allegedly used to bring aspirants for recruitment at Assam’s Jorhat during recruitment rallies and deliver bribe money to the officers, who are yet to be named in the FIR.

The alleged criminal act came to light during a vigilance enquiry by Assam Rifles’ Chief Vigilance Officer.

Initially, an FIR was registered at the Jorhat Police Station on the basis of the complaint of CVO and Deputy Commandant Madanlal Shah on 4 November, 2019 and it has now been transferred to the CBI.

The Assam government had in August given the consent for the take over of the case by the CBI, which registered the case on Tuesday.

Kumar and unknown persons were booked under sections of Indian Penal Code related to cheating and conspiracy and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

