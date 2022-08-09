Assam Rifles JCO injured in militant attack along Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh

One JCO of Assam Rifles was injured after suspected militants fired at the troop in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Tuesday morning.

Defence Spokesperson based at Tezpur, Lt Col AS Walia, said that the militants fired from across the Myanmar border when the Assam Rifles team was carrying out patrolling near the border in view of the Independence Day celebrations. Army's 4 Corps headquarters is based at Tezpur in North Assam and looks after security in parts of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

There is no report yet about casualty of the militants, he said.

Security forces suspect the involvement of Ulfa-I and NSCN (K) militants, which recently jointly issued a boycott call for the Independence Day celebrations.

Security has been beefed up, particularly along Indo-Myanmar borders in the Northeast in view of the militants' boycott call.

Parts of Myanmar continue to be the hideouts for insurgent groups in the Northeast.