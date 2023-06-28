Assam Rifles, police recover weapons heading to Manipur from Nagaland

Weapons heading to Manipur from Nagaland recovered

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces searched a vehicle and recovered two pistols, four magazines and explosives, a Defence release stated on Tuesday.

  Jun 28 2023
Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in hill and valley areas in Manipur. Credit: Reuters Photo

In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police recovered arms and ammunition that was being taken to Manipur.

Also Read | Manipur: Mortar shells, IED found in paddy fields; 12 'bunkers' destroyed by security forces

“Acting on a specific intelligence regarding attempts to smuggle weapons, ammunition, explosives and other war-like stores to Manipur via Nagaland, a joint operation of Assam Rifles and police was launched at 2am on Monday. Around 6am, the teams jointly searched the vehicle and recovered the weapons and explosives,” the statement said.

Nobody was arrested, the statement added.

