Assam Rifles recover IED, weapons in poll-bound Manipur

The Assam Rifles recovered an IED and cache of weapons in Chandel and Churachandpur districts of Manipur on Monday and Tuesday, days before Assembly elections.

A statement issued by Assam Rifles said Joupi and Phundrei battalions of Assam Rifles and Manipur police recovered an IED on Monday near Kuljang village in Chandel district.

"The IED was meant to target the movement of local populace as well as the security forces along the Sugnu-Joupi road. After sanitisation of the area, the IED was destroyed on the spot itself for ensuring security in the area and prevention of any loss to life or property," said the statement.

On Tuesday, the Churachandpur battalion of Assam Rifles and Manipur police jointly recovered a cache of weapons in Chinglangmei village in Churachandpur district.

The recovery included one 7.62 mm SLR Rifle, one 7.62 mm M-16 Rifle, one 7.62 mm Modified Rifle, one Handheld ICOM radio set with charger, two 7.62 mm SLR magazine, one Chinese hand grenade and 15 live rounds of different calibres.

The recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to Kumbi police station for further legal action, said the statement.

The recovery comes at a time Manipur witnessed violent incidents including the killing of workers of ruling-BJP ahead of Assembly polls scheduled on February 27 and March 3.

