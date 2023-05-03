Assam Rifles to tighten security along Myanmar border

Assam Rifles to tighten security along India-Myanmar border to stop influx in Mizoram

Mizoram shares a 318-km-long border with Bangladesh and the Border Security Force (BSF) guards the international boundary with the neighbour

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • May 03 2023, 10:54 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 10:54 ist
View along the India-Myanmar border. Credit: Reuters Photo

Assam Rifles will enhance vigilance along the 510-km stretch of the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram in a bid to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country, officials said.

They also expressed concern over "rising number of crime incidents, including murder cases", after Myanmarese people started taking shelter in the northeastern state following a military coup in the neighbouring country.

"We will cease most of the crossings along the Indo-Myanmar border to prevent illegal influx which is hampering the law and order situation in Mizoram," an Assam Rifles official said here on Tuesday.

Also Read: Myanmar junta pardons 2,153 prisoners jailed for dissent against military

Three Mizoram residents were killed recently in Myanmar side contiguous to south Mizoram's Siaha district and one in Serchhip by Myanmar nationals, he said.

He also alleged that several groups in Myanmar's Chin state have been "indulging in drug trafficking" to India.

"Many refugees or illegal immigrants from both Bangladesh and Myanmar have acquired fake Indian identity cards," he said.

Mizoram shares a 318-km-long border with Bangladesh and the Border Security Force (BSF) guards the international boundary with the neighbour.

Assam Rifles, the central paramilitary force, would shift its battalion headquarters from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang in a phased manner after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry Home Affairs and the state government, another official said.

Zokhawsang is 15 km away from the state capital.

As of now, there is no time frame for the relocation, and the MoU is being prepared, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Assam Rifles
Mizoram
Myanmar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

 