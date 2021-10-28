Assam rolls out online driving license facilities

Assam Chief Minister Himnata Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched an online driving license service and said the initiative will make the process time efficient and free from middlemen.

Rolling out the service at an official function here, Sarma said citizen centric services like the online driving license service are transparent, user friendly and easily accessible and the service seekers will experience contactless and doorstep service deliivery without having to go to transport offices.

The service has been rolled out throughout the state except in Jorhat, Sivasagar, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Baksa districts, where it will be made functional after the withdrawal of the model code of conduct for the bypolls scheduled to be held on October 30

. Sarma said that with the launch of the services Assam has become the sixth state in the country to have adopted this technology-based solution.

"These services are an attempt to empower the people and give them the fruits of good governance. These online services are boon to the people as they will save the service seekers from going to the DTO offices and stand in queues to get their works done," he said.

The step will also save man days as it will enable people to use their time in other productive works and encourage them to apply for renewal and duplication of driving licenses and at the same time help the government to generate more revenue, Sarma said.

A portal will be created where appointments can be fixed with the district transport officers for permanent driving licenses so that the visits of the service seekers to the DTO office do not go in vain.

"By March 31, 2022, DTO establishments will witness complete automation. Under the total automation programme transfer of ownership, duplicate registration certificate (RC), change of address in RC, international driving permit, duplicate conductor license and all other services will be online," the Chief Minister said.

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the department is working wholeheartedly to introduce a hybrid approach, namely Aadhar and non-Aadhar based authenticated service for the citizens.

The transport department under the Contactless Learner License Facility launched on September 3, 2021, has issued 1,39,925 learners' licenses till October 27, besides issuing 4,472 fitness certificates, he added.

