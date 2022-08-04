Assam seeks lessons celebrating valour of Lachit Borphukhan in curriculum of all states

The Ahom general Lachit Borphukan's valour and victory against the Mughals is celebrated by most in Assam and now the BJP-led government in the state wants his story to be told to the next generation in the rest of the country as well.

As part of its initiative to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of the 17th century general of the Ahom dynasty (1228-1826), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday wrote a letter to his counterparts in other states requesting them to include a chapter about Borphukan and his valour in their school and college curriculum.

Despite being seriously ill, Borphukan had led the Ahom soldiers against the Mughals in the famous Battle of the Saraighat in 1671, fought in the middle of the Brahmaputra near Guwahati and emerged victorious. Assam was under the Ahom dynasty for nearly 600 years (1228-1826), before its annexation to the British in 1826.

"At a time when large parts of our country were under the yoke of the Mughals, the bravery of Lachit Borphukan ensured that Assam was able to thwart the imperialist designs of Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. His unflagging valour and determination ensured that the culture and identity of the entire Northeastern region remain intact," Sarma wrote in his letter to other CMs.

"The patriotism and love of the general for his motherland is a shining example for all of us, particularly the young generation, who have the responsibility of carrying forward the torch of our motherland into the future. However, his accomplishments have still remained comparatively less known in many parts of the country," it further said.

In February this year, former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan. Many in Assam want that Borphukan's story should be promoted like the way people know about Chatrapati Shivaji.