Assam seeks Rs 2,642 crore from Centre to repair damage caused by floods

The Assam government has sought Rs 2,642.99 crore from the Centre for repair and restoration of the damages caused by the devasting flood this year.

State Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah on Wednesday asked a visiting central team to release the fund under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for restoration work.

"Baruah also urged the team to consider erosion as an item admissible under SDRF/NDRF in their report to the Centre, as the state suffers heavily due to river erosion every year. The team members assured the state government that they will submit the report with recommendations very soon," said Assam State Disaster Management Authority in a statement.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team comprising seven members visited five districts of Assam from November 23 to 25 for an on-spot assessment of the damages caused by flood and landslides this year.

The team headed by Sandeep Poundrik, Additional Secretary (Mitigation), NDMA, New Delhi, visited Kamrup, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Nagaon and Hojai districts and discussed the damages and loss of the livelihood and properties due to flood.

Assam witnessed serious floods this year between May and September in which over 100 people died and over 50 lakh people were affected. The flood hit 30 of the state's 33 districts. Landslides also caused massive damages and led to the death of several people.