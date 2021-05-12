Assam shuts offices and schools, increases restrictions as Covid-19 cases, deaths spiral

The Assam government on Wednesday decided to shut down offices, both government and private, for 15 days and increased several other restrictions as Covid-19 positive cases and deaths continued to rise across the state.

An order issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority said all shops and commercial establishments to be shut by 1 pm. The shops were earlier asked to shutter by 2 pm

Hotels and restaurants have also been asked to shut by 1 pm after which only home delivery would be allowed.

The ASDMA also decided to extend the decision to keep all schools and educational institutions shut for another 15 days.

The district magistrates have been empowered to declare an area as containment zone where Covid-19 positive cases reached 5% or more.

It also prohibited movement of people between 2 pm and 5 am.

Pillion riders, except children and women, are not allowed while public vehicles have been allowed to operate with only 30% capacity.

Assam Chief secretary, Jishnu Baruah, told reporters in Guwahati that the directives would come into effect from 5 am on Thursday, May 13.

Assam has reported an average 5,215 new positive cases daily since May 5. The state has also reported at least 60 deaths each day during the same period.

The state on Tuesday reported 6,258 positive cases while 85 persons died in the past 24-hours. The state at present has 39,264 active positive cases of which 5,660 are admitted in hospitals.

The health department said efforts should be to reduce infection as further increase in Covid-19 positive cases could lead to shortage of beds, ICU facilities and oxygen supplies.